Record heat possible this weekend

25 WEATHER — Excessive heat warnings are going to continue through the weekend. Highs will be in the 106-109° range. The record highs for Saturday and Sunday are both 107° from 2011. Both are in jeopardy. Make sure you stay cool and hydrated. Check the backseat! Don't leave kids or pets in a hot car.

The heat continues next week with more 100s likely. A tropical system may form in the Gulf of Mexico, but right now it appears the effects will be south of our area. We will keep an eye on things, but it just looks plain hot through next week!

Have a great and safe weekend!