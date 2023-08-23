Record heat possible

25 WEATHER — The heat will be on the increase once again as the heat dome sets up over Texas through the weekend. Highs will be around 107° Thursday, 106° Friday, and 105° Saturday. All three of those highs would tie or break record highs. Make sure you are staying cool and hydrated as much as possible! There is a chance for a few isolated storms Friday afternoon and evening, but rain chances are only 20%.

Next week may bring a slight change to the area. Isolated storms are expected Monday and Tuesday as a weak frontal boundary moves into Central Texas. It will still be hot Monday with highs around 105°, but we should be back closer to 100° Tuesday and Wednesday.