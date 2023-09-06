Record Heat Likely Thursday Through Sunday

25 WEATHER — We need to get through the rest of this week and weekend. Once we do, there should be a nice reward for us next week, but first things first. Record heat is likely Thursday afternoon through Sunday afternoon. Thursday and Friday will bring highs in the 105-108° range. Saturday and Sunday it will be ranging from 102-104°. There is a slight chance of storms Friday and Saturday afternoons, but those rain chances are only 20%. Make sure you are staying hydrated and cool!

Now to the better part of the forecast. A cold front will be on approach Monday, but most of the day will be spent ahead of the front. This will still allow highs to get close to 100°. As the front gets closer Monday evening into Tuesday, scattered showers and storms are expected to develop. This will rapidly take temperatures down into the 80s Tuesday afternoon. We may keep some clouds and scattered rain chances around Wednesday through Thursday morning. This will allow highs to stay in the 80s once again. If one of those days stay cloudy all day, we can't rule out some 70s for highs! This is still several days out, so we will track this very closely!