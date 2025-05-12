Record heat likely by the middle of the week

25 EVENING WEATHER — If you are ready for some summer action, this week is for you! We should have one more mild night with lows in the low 60s Tuesday morning. Then, here comes the heat. Highs Tuesday are expected to climb into the mid 90s under mostly sunny skies. It's Wednesday that is the day to watch however. We could be looking at our first official triple digits of the year. Since everything is still green, and we have some decent soil moisture, I think the models are cooking us a bit too much. With that said, highs around 100° are looking pretty good Wednesday afternoon. The record high is 96° (1925), so that record will likely be smashed whether we hit 100° or not.

After Wednesday, temperatures won't be quite as hot, but highs will still make it into the mid 90s Thursday through the weekend. The ridge may break enough for a few isolated storms Friday and Saturday afternoons. As of now, we will keep rain chances around 20% since the best rain chances will likely be north and west of our area. More 90s are expected as we head into next week.