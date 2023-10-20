Watch Now
Record Heat for Friday

Highs will climb into the mid 90s this afternoon with mainly sunny skies. The weekend will be warm with highs in the mid 90s.
Posted at 8:10 AM, Oct 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-20 09:10:19-04

CENTRAL TEXAS — Get ready for record heat this afternoon as highs climb into the mid 90s. We'll keep the warm temperatures going through the weekend with highs expected to be in the 90s. High to mid-level cloud cover will move over this weekend thanks to the remnants of what was Hurricane Norma.

Better rain chances will set up next week as a storm system moves in from the west to combine with the leftover moisture. Timing is still being worked out, but at least we have some promising rain chances on the way!

Have a great Friday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns
