Record Heat for Friday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Get ready for record heat this afternoon as highs climb into the mid 90s. We'll keep the warm temperatures going through the weekend with highs expected to be in the 90s. High to mid-level cloud cover will move over this weekend thanks to the remnants of what was Hurricane Norma.

Better rain chances will set up next week as a storm system moves in from the west to combine with the leftover moisture. Timing is still being worked out, but at least we have some promising rain chances on the way!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

