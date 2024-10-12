Record heat almost certain tomorrow

25 WEATHER — With just the right recipe of sunny skies, low dew points, converging air and southwest winds, it looks like setting a new record high temperature tomorrow is almost guaranteed. The old record to break for October 13 is 96°. I think we will reach 100° in McLennan County, and other areas should be nearly as hot. This would also be the latest in the calendar year that 100° would have ever occurred in Waco, should the forecast verify. Just like the past several days, expect plenty of sun.

A cold front will drop in from the north and northeast on Monday, assuring that we stay closer to the low-90s and away from record heat. However, the bigger push of cooler air behind the front may not arrive until Tuesday. There is still lots of model disagreement right now about how far south the front will push and just how cool things get behind it. Right now, I'm saying we should reach the upper-80s on Tuesday with a further drop into the low-80s for Wednesday. With some luck, the end of next week will be just as pleasant.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather