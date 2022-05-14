Record-breaking heat on the way

25 WEATHER — One storm did manage to form in Lampasas County this evening, posing a brief threat for damaging winds and hail. It's possible that another storm may develop to the southwest of Waco before the evening is over, and it could be strong to severe if it does so. These odds are slim, though. Tonight, we'll have mostly clear skies with lows in the low-70s.

Plenty of sunshine will be back tomorrow as highs rise into the mid to upper-90s. Areas west of Highway 281 may top 100°. That kind of heat will stick with us through the week ahead. For Waco, I'm forecasting record highs each day from Sunday through Friday. The weekend could bring us a little bit of rain but not all models agree on how much, or even if we'll get any at all. Perhaps our best chances of rain will be next Sunday and Monday.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist