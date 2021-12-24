Record-Breaking Christmas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Santa will have no trouble making his deliveries tonight to Central Texas, although it will be rather warm by North Pole standards. Lows will drop to the low-60s. Winds of 15 mph are still expected overnight. Some cloudy skies may be present as dawn breaks on Christmas morning but by lunch we should be back to the sunshine.

Another 80-degree day will return on Sunday, and temperatures will remain in the 70s from Monday all the way to New Year's Day. Some slight chances for showers will arrive on Tuesday and may stick around through Friday. A better chance of rain will be New Year's Day. A cold front may finally pay us a visit on that day. There are signs that temperatures could finally return to the 50s about 10 days from now. That would put us much closer to normal January temperatures.

Merry Christmas Eve!

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist