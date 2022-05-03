Rare May Cold Front Today

CENTRAL TEXAS — Get ready for a weird weather day here in Central Texas for your Tuesday! A rare May cold front will try to work into Central Texas, and at some point will put on the breaks somewhere south of Waco. North of the front, temperatures could fall into the 70s and 60s. South of the front, temperatures will get close to the low 90s. A few showers will be possible along and behind the front. I'd wear short sleeves but take a jacket should you find yourself behind the front.

Our front washes out overnight, and that will allow warm and humid air to work back in for Wednesday. We'll see highs back into the upper 80s with a few isolated to scattered storms possible in the afternoon. Another front should roll into the area on Thursday, which could trigger some stronger storms at some point in the day. Right now, models are struggling to grasp the atmosphere at this time, so we are still finalizing the timing with those storms.

Once that system works out, much drier air works in and we really start to crank up the heat. Mother's day looks toasty with highs in the upper 90s. With the recent dry conditions west of I-35, I think it's very possible our western counties notch their first triple digit day this weekend! The good news is the pattern weakens a bit next week bringing highs back to the 80s along with some small rain chances. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather