Rainy Weather Through Friday

25 WEATHER — It's raining! This is the kind of rain we have been needing. It won't end the drought, but it will help put a dent in it, especially across the southeastern half of Central Texas.

Waves of rain are expected to continue tonight into Friday. Some of the rain could be locally heavy, especially between Waco/Temple/Killeen to Bryan/College Station. This is where there is the highest potential for 2-5 inches of rain by the time all is said and done. Lighter amounts are expected from Waco to the north and west. It will stay cool with temperatures in the 40s tonight and the low 50s Friday afternoon.

A few showers will linger into Saturday morning, but we should see the rain taper off during the afternoon hours. Highs will still be below normal in the mid 60s. Easter Sunday looks partly to mostly cloudy with highs back close to 70°.

We may see a few more showers Monday and Tuesday with highs in the low 70s.