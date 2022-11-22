Rainy Weather Returns By Thanksgiving

25 WEATHER — The weather will be taking a turn to the gray and rainy again as we approach Thanksgiving. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 40s. It should be cloudy Wednesday with a few showers possible by the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be around 60°.

Thanksgiving Day is going to be a wet day with on and off rain and storms. A stronger storm or two may occur near Bryan/College Station down to Houston, but most of us will just see rain with some thunder and lightning from time to time. Highs will make it into the 60s Thanksgiving Day. Friday will bring lingering showers and cooler weather. Highs are expected to fall into the low to mid 50s Friday with a blustery northwest wind.

A few showers could linger into Saturday morning, but the weekend is looking better. We should see some sunshine Saturday afternoon into Sunday. Highs will be in the low 60s Saturday and around 70° Sunday!