Rainy Weather Into Wednesday

25 WEATHER — We have seen some light to moderate showers across the area today, but the rain should pick up as we move through the evening hours as a slow moving cold front approaches from the northwest. We may even see a few stronger storms with gusty winds and heavy rain, but the overall severe threat is low. There could be a lull in the activity late tonight, but more rain and storms will be possible Wednesday morning. Things should finally quiet down from west to east Wednesday afternoon as the system departs the area. 0.5 to 2 inches of rain will be possible during this event. Lows tonight will make it into the 40s as the cold front moves through the area. Highs will be in the upper 40s and low 50s Wednesday, so it will be quite a bit cooler.

Thursday through Sunday look nice. Highs will be in the upper 60s Thursday, back to the low 50s Friday, and then between 55-60° Saturday and Sunday. Our next rain chance arrives Monday into Tuesday of next week. That one could bring some decent rains with it as well!