Rainy weather Friday

We are going to see some rain here in Central Texas as we head into Friday, but amounts are looking a bit lighter with our system tracking a little farther north. Most areas will stay dry tonight with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s. Friday will start off with rainy weather west of I-35 in the morning. We should see rain chances increase mid to late Friday morning into the afternoon along the I-35 corridor. The Brazos Valley will likely see most of it's shower potential Friday afternoon. Highs will be in the 50s from Waco/Temple/Killeen, north and west. We should see some 60s in the Brazos Valley with most of the rain holding off until the afternoon hours.

We will clear out Friday night into Saturday with any clouds now expected to move away from the area. Lows will start off in the lower 40s Saturday morning and make it into the low 60s Saturday afternoon. Sunday looks great with highs in the upper 60s with plenty of sunshine!

Next week looks mild with highs generally in the 60s. We may see rain chances increase a bit just in time for the weekend before Christmas, but no white stuff is expected!