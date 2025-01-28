Rainy weather begins tomorrow

25 WEATHER — Though we haven't had rain in the area today, showers will get going late tonight and should continue here and there through much of tomorrow. During the day on Wednesday, the rain shouldn't be very heavy, but some of the higher rainfall rates will begin to develop with the showers Wednesday night. That is especially true west of Interstate 35. Over time, the rain will move from west to east through Thursday morning. The scattered showers will eventually give way to a line of thunderstorms.

That line will be making its way through Central Texas around sunrise. While a few storms could be strong (winds and hail), I don't think the severe potential is particularly high. The rain will depart by that afternoon and we should get some sunshine back to end the day. Rainfall amounts will range from 0.5" to 2.5", although there may be a couple spots that exceed three inches. We'll enjoy warmer weather and more sunshine for the upcoming weekend.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather