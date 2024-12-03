Rainy weather arrives Wednesday

25 WEATHER — We finally have some decent rain chances coming to Central Texas, and we won't have to wait too much longer! Clouds will increase tonight with some showers developing after midnight. Lows will fall into the upper 40s since the clouds will prevent us from getting as chilly as previous nights. Rain and isolated storms will move across most of Central Texas Wednesday morning. We should see things wind down from west to east during the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Rain amounts should generally average below a half inch, but we could see some isolated higher totals where any convective elements form.

Thursday looks quiet as we will be in-between systems. We should remain partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the low 60s.

Friday into the weekend still has some question marks on timing and amounts of rain we may see, but the general trend is going to the wetter side, especially Saturday. We may have some dry air to overcome Friday, so rain amounts will likely stay light that afternoon and evening. Highs should make it into the low 50s. The main disturbance will move into Texas Saturday. This should allow for better rain chances throughout the day. Temperatures may hang out below 50° for most of us if all comes to fruition. Now, when does the disturbance get out of here? Earlier runs were saying Saturday night, but the latest runs have slowed it into Sunday. If this trend holds, Sunday could be another chilly and rainy day. Stay tuned!