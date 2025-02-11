Rainy Tuesday on tap!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Showers and storms will move across Central Texas today with the heaviest falling during the morning hours. It will stay chilly with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Rainy conditions will hang on today with showers and storms working across Central Texas.

Activity should lessen this afternoon.

Highs will climb into the 40s and 50s.

Expect another round of rain tomorrow morning.

Good morning! We are waking up to a wet start to your Tuesday with showers and storms moving through Central Texas. Expect this activity to last through the morning commute. Some showers may even linger into the afternoon with otherwise cloudy and chilly conditions holding on. Highs will reach the upper 40s and lower 50s. Some areas could pick up an inch or two of beneficial rainfall.

Another round of showers and storms will be possible in the morning hours Wednesday, favoring areas east of I-35. By afternoon, some drier air will push in allowing our temperatures to warm into the upper 60s. The warm-up will be short-lived as another cold front arrives overnight into Thursday morning bringing another cloudy and chilly day Thursday with highs in the 40s. Valentine's Day is looking temperate, with a chilly morning and a cool afternoon!

The weekend will be a tale of two stories as highs will climb into the 70s Saturday before another front crashes us down into the 40s Sunday. There could be another more significant cool-down on the way next week, but that's still a long ways out. Stay tuned!

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

