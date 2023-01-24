Rainy Tuesday in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Today is the day we finally get needed rain in Central Texas. We'll start off with scattered showers, but as we head towards the middle of the day, we will see widespread rain set up with embedded storms that could produce heavy rain and potentially also some pea sized hail and lightning. Activity will be heaviest before lunch with drier air working in this afternoon bringing a slow end to the rain from west to east.

As colder air works in from the northwest, there will be a small window for some snow flurries to mix in with the rain north of Waco towards Bosque and Hill county. Even if this happens, no issues are expected from it as temperatures at the surface will be well above freezing.

Clouds should prevent a freeze tonight but temperatures will still fall into the 30s. Skies will clear Wednesday pushing temperatures back into the 50s, but that will also allow ffor a freeze overnight Thursday and Friday. Highs will climb into the 60s this weekend and a weak disturbance will allow for some showers Saturday.

Into next week, it looks like another cold front will arrive pushing temperatures down into the 40s for highs. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

