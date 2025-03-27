Rainy tonight into Friday

25 EVENING WEATHER — The rain has made it to Central Texas, and it will likely continue tonight into Friday. Most areas hopefully will see an inch of rain, but it could be a little heavier in the Brazos Valley with isolated totals of 3 inches possible. Lows tonight will fall into the low 60s with highs Friday afternoon in the low 70s. All the rain should come to an end Friday evening.

This weekend should be pretty warm ahead of our next front, which will arrive Sunday evening. Saturday looks dry under partly cloudy skies. Highs look warmer in the low to mid 80s. It will be even warmer Sunday as we climb into the mid to upper 80s. A cold front is expected to enter the area Sunday evening. A few storms may develop along the front Sunday evening east of I-35 and down in the Brazos Valley. A few storms could be strong with some hail threat, so we will track this part of the forecast closely!