Rainy to start Thursday, cooler air for the weekend

Rain will taper off from west to east across the area with highs climbing into the low 80s this afternoon. Cooler air will work in for the weekend.
Posted at 8:09 AM, Oct 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-05 09:10:59-04

CENTRAL TEXAS — We are waking up to beneficial rainfall across Central Texas thanks to a cold front that sparked storms overnight. The morning commute will be wet, but drier air will bring an end to the rain from west to east later this morning. Clouds will be stubborn, but we could see some sunshine by the end of the day pushing temperatures up to 80.

A second cold front will move through the area overnight Friday into Saturday bringing the fall-like feel. We'll see highs Saturday in the 70s with morning lows Sunday dropping into the upper 40s and low 50s!

A slow warm-up will start Sunday pushing us back into the low to mid 80s to kick off next week.

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns
