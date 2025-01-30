Rainy Thursday Morning on tap

CENTRAL TEXAS — Showers and storms will work across Central Texas this morning, bringing heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds as they move through. Highs will get into the upper 60s behind the rain, which should clear out by midday.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Showers and storms will continue this morning, clearing out closer to midday.

Drier air works in through the weekend bringing cool mornings, nice afternoons.

Cold front may arrive next week.

Good morning! We are tracking widespread showers and storms that will impact your morning commute. While these storms should stay below severe limits, heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds will be possible. All activity should clear out from west to east by midday. Some sun may come out pushing us into the upper 60s with north winds behind a weak cold front. Some flooding will be possible at times through the morning commute.

This front isn't strong, so we won't see a huge cool-down from it. This will be most notable in the mornings where drier air will lead to 30s and 40s for lows through Saturday. An upper-level ridge moves in to start next week bringing highs near 80! We may see a cold front next week, but models are really struggling with the timing. Stay tuned!

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather