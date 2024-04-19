Rainy Saturday likely

25 WEATHER — A cold front has brought some much cooler air to the area. The exception has been the Brazos Valley where warm and humid conditions have continued. The front will waffle a little south tonight, then it might move back into the Brazos Valley Saturday. This would set up quite a temperature spread across the area with mid to upper 70s southeast to low 60s northwest. We will go for an official high in the mid 60s. Scattered showers and storms will be possible Saturday morning, especially across the northern half of Central Texas. Showers will be possible on and off throughout the day, but the heaviest rain may come by late afternoon into the evening hours. Rain will taper off from west to east Saturday night into Sunday morning. When all is said and done, around an inch of rain will be common across the area. Some folks may see 2-3 inches of rain where the heavier bands setup. A couple of strong storms with small hail are possible in the Brazos Valley. Right now it appears the overall severe weather threat will be low. Sunday will be drier, but mostly cloudy skies will prevail. Highs still look cool in the low 60s.

We will start a gradual warming trend next week. Highs will be around 70° Monday and in the upper 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. A few isolated storms look possible as we head toward the end of next week.