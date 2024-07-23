Rainy Pattern Continues Tuesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Scattered showers and storms will be possible again Tuesday, with the highest chances during the first part of the day. Highs will stay in the mid 80s this afternoon.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Scattered showers and storms are still possible today, with the highest chances in the morning.

Street flooding is possible as these come over, but severe weather threat is low.

Temperatures stay below normal through the work week, but heat up next week.

Today's going to be another day you want to grab the umbrella in Central Texas! Scattered showers and storms will be possible once again today, though this time the highest chance looks to be in the morning. Much like yesterday, the severe threat is low, but storms could produce heavy rain and flooding at times! Be sure to allow for extra time on your commutes and be careful on the roads! Activity should wind down later this evening.

Scattered downpours will remain possible the rest of the week, but slowly lessen in coverage. More isolated activity is possible this weekend as highs climb to near 90. By next week, high pressure takes over leading to a more summer-like pattern bringing mid 90s back into the forecast!

