Rainy Monday to kick off work week

CENTRAL TEXAS — Finally we are seeing some needed rain across Central Texas, as showers and storms are building this morning with a cold front that continues to work in. Expect shower and thunderstorm activity to continue to build during the morning hours. Severe weather is not expected, but heavy rain, winds, and some small hail can't be ruled out along with lightning. Temperatures will hang around in the low to mid 60s, with rain chances highest in the morning hours. Rain chances should taper off later this afternoon into the evening.

Drier air works in tonight into tomorrow leading to a quieter pattern. Dry weather should continue through the rest of the work week. Temperatures will slowly warm back into the mid 80s by the end of the week. We're watching early next week for our next chance of storms, and potentially a cool-down by the middle of the week. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather