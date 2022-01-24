Rainy Monday on Tap!

CENTRAL TEXAS — You'll want to grab the umbrella as you're walking out the door this morning. We'll see the potential for some showers through the day. It won't rain all day, and rain won't be heavy, but it will be a rather soggy day particularly east of I-35. Rain totals will remain light, with only about a quarter to half inch of rain being the heaviest amounts. Some areas northwest of Waco-Temple-Killeen may very well miss out.

With the rain in place, temperatures will hang around in the 50s. Some sun may push temperatures into the 60s over our northwestern counties. Overnight, as winds relax, and skies clear, we will see some fog develop. So give yourself some extra time on your morning commute in case you encounter that.

A backdoor cold front swings through as we head into Tuesday which will bring drier air and the potential for a freeze Wednesday morning. With cloud cover in place Wednesday, we may not see temperatures get out of the 40s.

A warming trend takes over heading into the weekend with temperatures hanging around in the 60s.

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather