Rainy Monday, eyeing mid-week Arctic Blast

CENTRAL TEXAS — Grab the umbrella as you're walking out the door! Today looks to be a busy weather day with the potential for showers. It won't be a wash out, but many of us will see rain today. The higher amounts will be found south of Waco-Temple-Killeen and into the Brazos Valley where the main energy will pass. A Flood Watch is in effect for these areas, and 2-4 inches of rain could fall in spots. Most of Central Texas will generally see less than a half inch, but isolated spots could see up to an inch of rain.

Tuesday will be a dry day with the return of sunshine. That should push our temperatures into the 70s.

Wednesday brings big weather changes as a strong arctic front arrives late in the day. Temperatures will quickly drop, and could drop below freezing as early as midnight. Showers will be around during the day on Wednesday, and with the near-freezing temperatures, we will have to watch for a switch over to a wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet, and potentially snow. There is still some disagreement in computer models, which is typical up to around 3 days out. In the next 24 hours, these will likely come in more agreement, that's when we can iron out the timing of the front, and more importantly, the timing of a switch-over to wintry weather or if cold air is slower. The forecast will remain fluid over the next 24 to 48 hours, but with at least the potential for some ice, it will be smart to make plans on what you will do if we encounter ice. Regardless, temperatures look to fall into the 30s all day on Thursday, and potentially will stay below freezing until Saturday. Stay tuned, we will continue to keep you updated.

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather