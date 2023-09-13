Rainy Hump Day on tap

CENTRAL TEXAS — Grab the umbrella as you're walking out the door! Off and on rain chances will continue today, with the best chances being in play before lunch time. Most of this will be light to moderate rainfall, but some heavy batches may mix in. Temperatures will hang around in the 70s until sunshine can peek out at times. That will push temperatures into the mid 80s.

It appears there could be a lull later this evening, but more storms should pop up overnight into the morning hours. These could feature more heavy rainfall.

Off and on showers will continue through Friday, potentially impacting your Friday night football games. Rain chances should taper off Saturday. By the time it's all said and done, many folks will see 1-2 inches of rainfall, with some areas seeing heavier amounts, especially northwest of Waco-Temple-Killeen.

Beyond the weekend, highs will climb back into the mid 90s. There are signs we could see a cold front for the end of next week. Stay tuned!

