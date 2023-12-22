Rainy Friday morning ahead, keeping the rain around for the holiday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Showers will be around for the first part of the day on Friday, but some sun may peek out in the afternoon. Rain chances return Saturday into Christmas Eve with some storms possible.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Rain pivots to the east through the morning, some sun pokes out this afternoon. Rain chances will remain east of I-35 through the day.

Rain picks back up Saturday afternoon and continues into Christmas Eve, some heavier rain and storms are possible.

Dry air pushes the rain out with a cold front in time for a chilly Christmas Day.

We're waking up this morning to some showers and fog across Central Texas and the Brazos Valley. Rain will continue to move to the east, but the clouds will be stubborn through the morning. I do think some showers will still be possible east of I-35, but widespread rain is not expected. Highs will get into the upper 60s, and we'll see lows only in the 50s and 60s overnight.

Rain will enter the picture again Saturday afternoon as our storm system nears the area. Rain with some embedded thunderstorms will be possible Saturday into the overnight hours Christmas Eve morning. Pockets of heavier rain may develop, the highest chance of that will be east of I-35 into the Brazos Valley. Expect rain to hang around into the morning hours of Christmas Eve, slowly clearing from east to west. Drier air should arrive in the evening, and a cold front will bring cooler air for Christmas Day. Highs Christmas Day will be in the 50s with stiff northwest wind.

Behind the front on Christmas Day, we'll see highs go down into the 50s and lows in the 30s. Cooler, but quiet, weather will ensue through the last week of the year.

Have a great Friday and a peaceful Holiday weekend!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather