Rainy Friday in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Today is finally the day that we are seeing widespread rainfall across Central Texas! I very rarely go 100% on a rain chance, but today seems appropriate. Showers and storms will move through, especially in the morning. Most of these will behave, but one or two could turn severe in Burnet and Williamson counties with gusty winds and pocket change hail. For most these storms will be more bark than bite with heavy rainfall and lightning. By the time it's all said and done, we could pick up 1-2 inches of rain for most.

We may see a slight lull in the rain during the middle of the day, but wrap-around moisture will bring a small chance of rain back for the afternoon into the evening. Have the rain gear ready for Friday night football games. It will also be cool with temperatures in the 50s.

Clouds will hang around overnight into much of the day on Saturday. A few sprinkles are possible in the morning, but sunshine should peek back out in the afternoon as highs climb into the 60s.

Quiet weather will ensue with a warm-up into next week. Scattered showers will be possible Tuesday before highs climb into the 80s. We are monitoring late next week for another strong storm system with a stronger front. Stay tuned!

Enjoy the rain and have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather