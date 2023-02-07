Rainy Day Expected for Tuesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Grab the umbrella! Today looks like a day you will definitely need it as showers are expected to expand across the area with brief heavy rain possible. As a cold front nears us later on this afternoon, some of these showers may expand into thunderstorms. While the severe threat is low, if there is enough energy, we could see some stronger storms develop with gusty winds and small hail.

A cold front will move through this evening, dropping temperatures into the 40s. Moisture will continue to ride up over the cold front though, which will keep scattered storms in place overnight into the morning. Drier air will work in during the afternoon tomorrow with highs in the 50s.

A quick warm-up takes us close to 70 again Thursday before a stronger cold front works in overnight into Friday dropping highs into the 50s and keeping things dry for the weekend.

Moisture works back north Sunday and will bring rain chances back up heading into next week with scattered storms looking likely for Valentine's day plans. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather