Rainy and Cold Monday on Tap

CENTRAL TEXAS — Following a chilly weekend, we'll stay in the chilly air to start the work week. Showers will be spreading across the area through the morning. While they won't be heavy, some times of moderate rain will be possible, especially east of I-35. Rain will slowly clear from west to east later on this afternoon, and some areas west of I-35 could even see some sunshine. Where the sun pops out, temperatures could warm into the upper 50s. The rest of us will stay socked in with clouds and temperatures in the 40s.

Colder and drier air works in later on tonight, pushing morning temperatures back down into the 30s. A light freeze will be possible from San Saba to Meridian, but temperatures should remain above freezing along the I-35 corridor.

A slow warm-up will push temperatures back into the 50s for highs this work week, but mornings will stay chilly in the 30s. Another cold front arrives this weekend bringing small rain chances and highs in the 40s, then a real warm-up looks like it could take over. Next week could bring highs back into the 60s! Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather