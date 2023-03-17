Rainy & chilly to kick off St. Paddy's Day!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Yesterday's severe weather is long gone, but rain showers are lingering as we kick off St. Paddy's day. Get ready for a chilly and damp one as rain showers will last through about lunch time before drier air arrives. Temperatures will hover in the 40s, but the north winds surpassing 20mph at times will make it feel like it's in the 30s and 40s.

Overnight, skies could clear allowing temperatures to fall into the mid 30s. A light freeze will be possible west of I-35. Saturday, expect things to still stay cool with temperatures in the 50s. The chilly weather will hang around through Monday before warmer temperatures move in.

We're eyeing next Thursday for our next chance of storms. We'll monitor it closely since the last 2 Thursdays have featured severe storms.

Have a great Friday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather