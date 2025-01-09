Rain/Wintry mix tonight

25 WEATHER — It has been a cold and wet day here in Central Texas and the Brazos Valley. Rain will continue through a good portion of the overnight hours with temperatures in the 30s. We may see a brief changeover to sleet and snow from Waco, north and west from 9pm to 3am. Minor accumulations are possible, but the bigger travel problems will be north of us in the DFW area. All the precipitation will end after sunrise Friday, but it will still be cloudy. That means another cold day is in store with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

The weekend is looking much better with sunshine all day Saturday! We may see a few more clouds Sunday, but things are looking dry as a weak cold front rolls across the area. Highs both days will be in the low to mid 50s with lows in the 20s and 30s.