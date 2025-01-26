Rain will pick up again in the middle of the week

25 WEATHER — Tomorrow will also be a cloudy day but this time we won't have any drizzle out and about. Temperatures will rise to the low-50s tomorrow. We'll have another cold morning before then, but over the next few days we'll start to see the mornings become a bit more mild. Tuesday will be cloudy as well and we could see a few showers enter the area that afternoon, mainly in the Brazos Valley. That will be followed by a chance for some more widespread rain.

Showers should really increase in coverage Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night, with highs in the low-60s that day. Thursday should be the wettest day with rain hanging around for a while and perhaps a few thunderstorms. As a whole, the day will be on the warmer side. It looks like all the rain will have departed by Friday morning, but between Wednesday night and Thursday night, we might get 2-4 inches of rain. Localized flooding will be monitored as a possibility.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather