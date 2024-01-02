Rain through the evening hours

25 WEATHER — As of this afternoon, rain has been making its way across the region, with pockets of heavy rain in some spots and even a little bit of thunder. The rain will continue through the evening and into part of tonight, clearing out from west to east after midnight. Rainfall amounts should generally be between 0.5" and 1.5". There may be some leftover fog for tomorrow morning. Clouds will hang on through much of Wednesday with highs in the low-50s.

We'll see a little more sun on Thursday but it won't be long before our next chance of rain arrives. Numerous showers will once again be possible on Friday, with the best odds in our eastern zones. Although it may be a wet day, sun will return for Saturday. We should see temperatures in the low-60s on Sunday. Monday will bring our third chance of rain within a week, and there may some storms involved as well.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather