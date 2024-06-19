Rain showers possible Wednesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Temperatures will only climb to the 80s today as a tropical system comes onshore in Mexico sending rain into Texas. Locally, impacts will be minor with showers expected.

THE BREAKDOWN:

A tropical system will come onshore south of the Texas/Mexico border. Impacts will extend far beyond that point.

Locally impacts will be minor with showers expected through the day, and rain totals that will mainly be below a half inch.

South Texas will feel the brunt of the impacts with rain totals from 7-10 inches possible.

A drier pattern sets in for the weekend and next week.

We're waking up to a cloudier morning thanks to the tropical moisture working in around the system in the Gulf. Some of those clouds may put out some rain today, with activity remaining generally light. The main problem will be the lack of moisture in the lowest levels of the atmosphere. Nevertheless, I expect a few rounds of rain to work in from the east during the day. Activity should lessen tonight as moisture coalesces back towards the center of the system, which will be closer to south Texas. Our rain amounts will be generally below half an inch, with up to an inch possible in our southern counties into the Brazos Valley. The heaviest rain by far will fall in South Texas, where up to a foot of rain will be possible.

Isolated showers will be possible Thursday and Friday on the back side of this system. After that, high pressure starts to settle in and should dry things out. Highs may approach the mid 90s this weekend and mid to upper 90s next week. Just in time for the first full week of summer!

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather