Rain should hold off until Monday night

25 WEATHER — It's been a lovely day with some sunshine and no humidity. Highs have ranged from the mid-70s to low-80s, which is a nice change of pace. Tomorrow should be cloudier but not a whole lot warmer. Much of Monday will remain dry, but our next rainfall may arrive by Monday evening. Rain and storms should be present Monday night into part of Tuesday. Some strong storms will be a possibility, but severe weather is not likely.

Rounds of rain and storms could continue Tuesday night into Wednesday. The exact timing of the rainfall is difficult to determine but just be prepared for wet weather during that time. On Wednesday, a cold front will pass through, bringing an end to the rain. Models vary on when the front will arrive. Between now and then, Central Texas and the Brazos Valley could receive two to four inches of rain, with a little less or a little more in isolated spots.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist