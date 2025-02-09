Rain ramps up on Tuesday

25 WEATHER — Now that the cooler air is here, we'll have to put up with it for a while. Highs tomorrow will only make the upper-40s for places north of Highway 84, with the low-50s for areas south of there. There will still be some clouds and occasional light rain. Rain will begin to pick up more earnestly Tuesday morning and will come in waves throughout Tuesday. There may be some brief heavy rain and a bit of thunder.

Once that round of rain moves out, another will take its place Wednesday morning. That rain should be done by the afternoon. All told, we may pick up one to two inches of rain, with isolated higher amounts in our northern counties. Another shot of cold air will mean that our highs will just be in the low-40s for Tuesday in Central Texas. There will be an attempt at a warm-up, producing highs in the 70s for Saturday, but that will be quickly dashed by Sunday.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather