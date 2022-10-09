Rain possible later in the week

25 WEATHER — It's been another partly cloudy day, and there have actually been a few showers that managed to form this afternoon just west of Highway 281. I can't rule out a few more raindrops this evening for Hamilton and Mills Counties, but for the rest of us, things should remain dry. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper-80s, and Tuesday should be about the same.

Some small changes may be coming Wednesday. A weak cold front is expected to move through late that day. Because of its fast movement, and a lack of moisture associated with it, we probably won't see much rain out of it. Some scattered showers and storms may occur Wednesday evening, mainly east of I-35. We won't cool down much behind the front, leaving highs in the mid-80s to close out the workweek. Another brief chance of rain may occur on Sunday with another passing cold front.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist