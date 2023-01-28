Rain possible for parts of the region this weekend

25 WEATHER — Although it's been quite sunny today, clouds will return tonight, and that will make way for some rain tomorrow. Scattered showers will come and go throughout Saturday, although most of that will be to the east of I-35. Even with the clouds, we should have highs in the low-60s tomorrow.

More showers will develop Sunday morning as a cold front drops through. This will mean that the warmest part of Sunday will be in the morning, then falling through the 40s for the afternoon. Some brand new data is really pushing for multiple clusters of rain over Central Texas behind the front. My forecast right now omits that, but greater confidence in that scenario may occur if the data continues in that direction.

As far as next week goes, we'll have to watch and see just how cold we get. Monday through Thursday all have the chance of rain, but we could be hovering close to freezing on the mornings of Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. I'm forecasting a cold rain to fall on those days, but any colder trends will have to be watched closely, as that could open the door for some freezing drizzle.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather