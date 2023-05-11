Rain over the weekend, could begin Friday night

25 WEATHER — Warm and muggy weather will persist into tomorrow, and that's when things could be taking a wetter turn. We should be rain-free through most of Friday, but we'll be watching out to the west to see if any storms can get going Friday evening. If so, we could be dealing with a line of storms working into the area a little after dark. Some could be strong or maybe even briefly severe with strong winds and hail.

Those storms, should they occur, ought to wind down as they approach I-35. Meanwhile, other rounds of rain will be heading our way for Saturday. We could see Saturday start of with clusters of rain and storms, with pockets of heavy rain at times. It will not be raining constantly on Saturday, but the afternoon and evening could bring more rain. Scattered showers will again be possible on Mother's Day, leading to 1-3 inches of rain possible over the weekend.

This may lead to some ponding of water on roadways and neighborhood streams overflowing. Right now it looks like the larger rain totals will remain over Hill Country.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather