Rain off and on again tomorrow

25 WEATHER — The rain over-achieved today and ending up spreading over a large part of Central Texas this afternoon. It certainly was a welcome sight. Some of the showers will pull away this evening but a few will remain tonight. Friday does not look as wet as it once did, and our best chance of rain should be in the morning, followed by a break in the afternoon and maybe even some sunshine. Saturday will also bring some rain that should come and go through the day, but not everyone will see it.

Our best chance of rain for the whole region continues to be on Sunday. Temperatures should top out in the upper-60s as clusters of rain and storms should move through beginning that morning. Hopefully everything will have moved out by that evening, but the rain should be long gone by Christmas morning. A return to some sun is expected on Christmas with highs in the mid-50s.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather