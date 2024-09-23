Rain lingering in the area

25 WEATHER — Although it was quite the wet morning for some, those showers have drifted away and we'll just be left with a bit of drizzle here and there for this evening. The front that was responsible for the rain has settled into the region, producing cooler weather as you have probably noticed. Lows tonight will be in the upper-60s. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid-80s to upper-80s. With the front lingering around, we should have a few more showers and storms break out in the afternoon.

Another dash of rain may occur in our northern counties Wednesday morning, and then that should be the end of the rain for now. Sunshine will return on Thursday, but thanks to persistent northwesterly winds, the humidity will be low and temperatures will stay in the 80s. Extra cloud cover could roll in on Friday as a result of interactions with what should become Hurricane Helene. While the storm will stay far to the east of us, it could indirectly bring some rain on Saturday.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather