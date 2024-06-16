Rain likely during the middle of the week

25 WEATHER — Tomorrow will bring highs in the low-90s with some clouds dotting the area. We'll also be getting a slightly better push of Gulf moisture, allowing for some isolated showers and storms in our eastern zones and in the Brazos Valley. Tuesday should bring similar weather. As far as those two days go, rain should mainly stay east of I-35. By Wednesday, we'll be watching to see if a tropical depression can form in the Gulf just east of the Mexican coast.

While a tropical depression wouldn't directly make its way here should one form, we would be in line for some rain from that system. How much rain we get on Wednesday and Thursday is in question, but there may be some periods of widespread rain, along with a couple embedded thunderstorms. Rainfall amounts will be higher the farther south you go, but we could have a gradient of one to three inches of rain across the area, with a few spots perhaps approaching four. This activity should be mostly gone by Friday.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather