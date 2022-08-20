Rain is likely on Monday

25 WEATHER — Tomorrow will also bring some scattered showers and thunderstorms, and I think it will go about like today did, with most of that occurring to the east of I-35. We should have highs in the 90s once again. We'll be watching some rain to our northwest on Sunday night, tied to a small low pressure system. That low will move close to us on Monday, providing a good chance of rain.

Widespread rain and storms are expected on Monday. Most everyone should at least get a bit, with some places picking up heavier amounts. In fact, we may have to stay alert of flood advisories. A lot of that rain will linger into Tuesday, providing another day of decent rain fall. 1-3" of rain are possible between Sunday night and Tuesday. Our temperatures will be affected as well. Highs should be in the 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday. The 90s should return later in the week as rain becomes more isolated.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist