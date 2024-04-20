Rain, heavy at times, to continue through part of tonight

25 WEATHER — The rain is underway across Central Texas with many places already picking up a good amount of water. Embedded thunderstorms will also continue through the evening, and there may even be a couple capable of small hail. The rain, heavy at times, will continue through part of tonight but should be improving after midnight. Temperatures will remain on the cool side with lows in the low-50s. Tomorrow morning should start out with a few lingering showers, but we'll see some sun break out for the afternoon.

As far as any flooding potential for tonight goes, we shouldn't see anything major, but some nuisance flooding in poorly drained areas will likely happen. In general, one to two inches of rain is expected. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid-60s, and Monday should be around 70° with a lot more sunshine. Temperatures will return to the 80s by Wednesday, and we may have some storms around to end the week.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather