Rain, heavy at times, for Thanksgiving

25 WEATHER — If you're hitting the road this evening for some late travel, you should be fine other than encountering the occasional light shower. More showers will develop after midnight, which will turn into widespread rain by tomorrow morning. Some thunderstorms will occur as well. The rain will continue periodically throughout the day. No severe weather is expected, and at most I think a couple storms may be capable of producing some penny-size hail.

Heavy rain will remain possible on Thanksgiving evening but should come to an end sometime that night. For early risers who want to hit the stores around daybreak Friday for some shopping deals, you may get away with not having any rain at all. However, numerous showers are expected to return by midday on Friday and should last through much of the afternoon. One to three inches of rain are expected through Thursday and Friday. The slow movement of this system may keep a little rain around for Saturday as well.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather