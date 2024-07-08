Rain from Beryl ending this evening

25 WEATHER — The Flood Watch and Tropical Storm Warning have been allowed to expire now that most of the rain from Beryl has departed. The storm will continue to move northeast this evening, taking the last bit of rain with it around sundown. This will leave us with a quiet night as the winds slowly die down too. The heaviest rain from Beryl fell along the Trinity River, at least as far as Central Texas and the Brazos Valley is concerned, but the greatest amounts fell east and southeast of here.

It looks like we skated by without any flooding issues, and tomorrow, our weather will be as if Beryl was never here. We will return to partly cloudy skies, and there may be a brief storm on the southwest or southern edge of our viewing area. Temperatures will become hot again, with highs in the low to mid-90s. A gradual warming will take place, bringing the heat to the triple-digits again by next Monday.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather