Rain exits the picture

25 WEATHER — Any chance we have for a shower or storm over the next several days will have to come this evening. The odds of raindrops today are pretty slim, but after that, it looks to be dry for quite some time. We'll have partly cloudy skies tomorrow with a high around 93°. The weekend should also be partly cloudy with highs in the 90s.

A small cold front should arrive on Sunday but there won't be enough moisture with it to bring any rain. The only effect we'll see will be a small drop in temperatures. Sunday and Monday will be in the low-90s, but it's back to the mid-90s for the rest of next week. We should have quite a bit of sunshine from Tuesday onward.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist