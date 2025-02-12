Rain exits, followed by a colder Thursday

25 WEATHER — There are still a few showers and storms that we have to get out of our area this morning, but those should be done by lunch. With some luck we'll get some sun to break out later today across parts of the region, but it may not be enough to help out with our temperatures. With the persistent northerly winds, we'll likely only get to the 50s and 60s today. We'll really feel the effects of the cold air tonight and tomorrow morning.

Overnight lows will drop into the upper-20s, but with strong northerly winds, Thursday morning will have a wind chill of 19 to 24 degrees. We'll only manage highs in the mid-40s that day. Saturday will show some improvement with highs around 70°, but that won't last long because another cold front is set to pass through that night, meaning we're back to the 40s for Sunday. The weekend should end with more sunshine.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather