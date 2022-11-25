Rain ends late tonight but will return Friday afternoon

25 WEATHER — We're not quite done with the rain today. Showers and storms will continue to move through during the evening, but by late tonight, all of that will be over with, at least for now. For shoppers who will be hitting the stores bright and early tomorrow, you should be able to wait in line without getting wet. However, rain will return by midday Friday. This will lead to another afternoon of widespread rain and some thunderstorms.

The wettest part of Friday will probably be Friday night. Some of the rain may still be hanging around Saturday morning, but by that afternoon, we should finally say goodbye to the rain for good. There may even be some sunshine Saturday evening. Another one to 2.5 inches of rain will be possible between Friday and Saturday. Highs tomorrow will be in the 50s, with more 50s for Saturday. Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-60s.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather